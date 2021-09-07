Having unemployment issues? This is who you want to call (Opinion)

Every time I bring up unemployment on the show, our phone lines blow up. So many thousands of people across NJ still waiting for money they are entitled to receive. So many people frustrated with the sheer incompetence at every level of government. Motor Vehicles and NJ Transit top the list of mismanaged government agencies for sure. The Health Department should be closed for good given the fact that NJ literally had the worst response to the pandemic out of all 50 states.