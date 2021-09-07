Spark Therapeutics enters into gene therapy collaboration targeting Huntington's disease
The agreement includes upfront, research and development, and sales milestone payments and license fees valued at up to about $190 million.www.bizjournals.com
The agreement includes upfront, research and development, and sales milestone payments and license fees valued at up to about $190 million.www.bizjournals.com
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
Comments / 0