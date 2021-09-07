CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Spark Therapeutics enters into gene therapy collaboration targeting Huntington's disease

By John George
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The agreement includes upfront, research and development, and sales milestone payments and license fees valued at up to about $190 million.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Astellas Pharma reports fourth patient death in gene therapy clinical trial

A patient who developed liver problems after receiving an experimental Astellas Pharma gene therapy for a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. The death is the fourth in the clinical trial and the first since the study was cleared to resume following an inquiry into the three prior deaths. The cause...
HEALTH
Business Wire

Walking Fish Therapeutics Launches with $50 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Development of B Cell Therapies for Multiple Diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walking Fish Therapeutics, a leader in B cell engineering, today announced the close of $50M Series A financing— led by investors including Emerson Collective, Illumina Ventures and Quan Capital— to develop B cell therapeutics for oncology, rare disease, regenerative medicine, autoimmune disease, and recombinant antibody production.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

AbbVie bets big on a gene therapy for eye diseases

AbbVie is willing to pay billions of dollars for access to an experimental gene therapy from Regenxbio, a Maryland-based drugmaker, that's being tested as a treatment for several prominent eye diseases. Through a collaboration announced Monday, AbbVie will initially trade $370 million in exchange for global rights to develop and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Optogenetic therapy for retinal degeneration shows potential of gene-independent therapeutic strategies

During a presentation at the EURETINA 2021 Virtual Congress, Dr José-Alain Sahel explains that optogenetics involves the use of artificial photoreceptors from specific retinal cells to restore vision by transferring a gene that encodes for a light-sensitive protein that causes neuronal cells to respond to light stimulation. Reviewed by Dr...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Spark Therapeutics#Disease#Huntington
Phys.org

Treatment with gene therapy of a new rat model of Morquio A

A research team from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) has generated the first rat model recapitulating all disabling alterations experienced by patients with Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA, also known as Morquio A disease. The team has developed a gene therapy that fully corrects the severe whole-body alterations in the rat model after a single intravenous viral vector administration. The research opens the door to a future therapy which could be administered at young ages in patients diagnosed with this rare disease, thereby preventing bone malformations, osteoarthritic complications and other life-threatening alterations.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Precision BioSciences, iECURE Ink Licensing Pact For Gene Editing Therapies

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) and iECURE announced a license and collaboration agreement. Under the agreement iECURE plans to advance Precision's PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate into Phase 1 studies and gain access to Precision's PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to develop additional gene-editing therapies for genetic diseases, initially targeting liver diseases. iECURE plans to file...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buildingindiana.com

Eli Lilly Collaborating with California Firm on Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Lycia Therapeutics, Inc. announced a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics using Lycia’s proprietary lysosomal targeting chimera, or LYTAC, protein degradation technology. Lycia uses its next-generation degradation approach to target the untapped...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
healthcareittoday.com

Neuroglee Therapeutics Closes Series A Round to Advance Virtual Care and Digital Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment in the Home

Neuroglee Therapeutics (‘Neuroglee’), which builds personalized evidence-based digital therapeutics (DTx) and virtual care solutions to treat and manage patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has closed a $10 million Series A funding round. The funding injection will enable Neuroglee to launch first-of-their-kind virtual neurology clinics for patients diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment related to difficult-to-treat conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, while also advancing the company’s DTx pipeline.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A new gene-delivery vehicle could make gene therapy for muscle diseases safer and more effective

Genetic muscle diseases lead to progressive muscle wasting and often early death, with few treatment options and no cure. Some gene therapies that use a harmless virus to deliver a functioning copy of a disease-causing gene to cells have shown promise in clinical trials for a subset of muscular dystrophies, but have faced challenges. High doses of the gene-carrying virus are needed to reach the muscles throughout the body and the viruses used in these trials often end up in the liver more than in the muscle. This has led to high levels of the virus in the liver, severe adverse side effects, and even death in some trial participants.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Reversal of the Biological Hallmarks Responsible for Development of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Using Unique Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Protocol

Summary: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy improved cerebral blood flow by up to 23%, alleviating vascular dysfunction and amyloid burden in elderly patients. The treatment also improved memory by 16.5%. Source: Tel Aviv University. A team of investigators from Tel Aviv University has succeeded in restoring brain trauma by hyperbaric oxygen therapy...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Autoimmune uveitis targeted by AAV gene therapy

Investigators have found that 1 intravitreal injection of an adeno-associated virus encoding an immunosuppressive transgene, either HLA-G or eqIL-10, reduced the clinical and histologic inflammation in a well-established model of autoimmune uveitis. Reviewed by Brian Gilger, DVM, MS. Treating noninfectious uveitis can feel like a losing battle because the available...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study puts focus on early symptoms of Huntington's disease

Psychiatric and cognitive symptoms emerge at an early stage in Huntington's disease. However, research so far has mainly focused on movement impairment, a symptom associated with the more advanced stages of the disease. A new study from Lund University in Sweden now shows that the emotional brain—the limbic system—is affected earlier in the course of the disease, and should therefore be given more attention in the development of new treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedCity News

Cancer concerns lead FDA to place clinical hold on BioMarin gene therapy

The risk that cancer can inadvertently arise from gene therapy has loomed over this burgeoning field, and those concerns have surfaced again as BioMarin Pharmaceutical revealed a safety signal in animal research that led the FDA to place a clinical hold on a trial evaluating the company’s experimental treatment for a rare enzyme deficiency.
CANCER
biospace.com

FDA Summit on Gene Therapy Risks Proves Timely

When the U.S.Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met last week to discuss gene therapy safety concerns, adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) were the star attraction. The field of gene therapy began to emerge in the late 1980s but didn’t really take off until the mid-2010s. Gene therapies have tremendous potential to alter the course of diseases like hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Huntington’s disease, Pompe disease, and any other disorder in which a gene malfunctions. Given this, the panelists seemed to be gun-shy about doing anything to slow their progress.
INDUSTRY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Leber congenital amaurosis: Gene therapy sparks foveal morphological changes

Gene therapy has produced early and lasting improvements in retinal cell morphology and visual acuity in a patient with inherited retinal disease. Reviewed by Dr Friederike C. Kortuem. Treatment with voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna, Spark Therapeutics) resulted in a short-term change in foveal morphology in one young visually impaired patient, according...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy