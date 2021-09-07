CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Pittsboro, NC

Business Wire
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a medical office building tenanted by UNC Health in the rapidly growing market of Pittsboro, NC. The Chatham Park Medical Office Building, which offers 25,610 rentable square feet of space, was...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Weston medical office building trades for $17M

A two-story medical office building in Weston sold for $17.2 million. Two affiliates of Montecito Medical Real Estate sold the 32,559-square-foot building at 2229 North Commerce Parkway to another affiliate of Montecito named MMAC Pix Weston FL SPE LLC, records show. The deal was financed with a $22.3 million loan from BMO Harris Bank.
HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Leon Medical Centers Partners with Health Tech Company Rimidi, Reducing A1Cs in High-Risk Cohort of Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

84% of patients being remotely monitored by Leon clinicians using Rimidi’s platform have improved their A1C to below 9%. Leon Medical Centers, a leading healthcare services provider serving Medicare patients in South Florida, today announced clinical improvements in a cohort of high-risk patients with Type 2 Diabetes due to the remote patient monitoring and clinical decision support capabilities of Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives.
HEALTH
Business Wire

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 301-Unit Multifamily Community in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that on September 14, 2021, it completed the acquisition of The Anson, a newly constructed 301-Unit Class A multifamily community in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA. The acquisition of The Anson resulted from the real estate loan investment the Company originated in May of 2018 to support the development of the property.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Office#Family Medicine#Unc System#Unc Health#Raleigh Durham Chapel#Acquisitions#Ent#Globest Com
tillamookcountypioneer.net

National Guard to support Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Center and Medical Office – Plaza Urgent Care

September 14, 2021 (Tillamook, Ore.) – In order to facilitate the continuing surge of COVID patients, Adventist Health Tillamook has requested six National Guard service members to support patient screening at the Medical Office – Plaza and Medical Center entry, as well as supporting the Emergency Department. Starting this week, these personnel additions will be unarmed and trained as volunteers to support existing healthcare staff so that Adventist Health Tillamook may continue to provide excellent, compassionate care with additional staff support. All National Guard.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Business Wire

Martin County REALTORS of the Treasure Coast Selects Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast (MCRTC) has partnered with Remine to offer Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard as complimentary member benefits to its 1,000 valued subscribers. Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data...
MLS
bizjournals

New medical office buildings proposed for Ocoee

The property owner is seeking approval to change the zoning. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. Join Orlando Business Journal for the CEOs of the Year Awards celebration as we honor...
OCOEE, FL
GlobeSt.com

HTA Spends $130M on Four Medical Properties in Q3

Healthcare Trust of America has had a busy third quarter. In August, the firm acquired four medical office properties totaling 469,000 square feet and a total investment of $130 million, the REIT announced as part of its most recent businesses update. Year-to-date, HTA has acquired 625,000 square feet in medical office properties totaling $183 million.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Business Wire

Edgemont Partners Advises Tennessee Retina on its Sale to Retina Consultants of America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a premier healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A and capital raising advisor exclusively serving healthcare companies, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Tennessee Retina (“TNR” or “the Company”) in its sale to Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. Tennessee Retina is the largest and most established retina practice in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with eight locations that include Nashville, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, and Bowling Green. The terms of the transaction, which closed on September 9, 2021, were not disclosed. Edgemont’s deal team was led by Brett Skolnik, Managing Director, with execution support from Philip Litmanov, Associate, and Erick Pacher, Associate. Brent Hill, Wes Scott, and Shane Morris of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP acted as legal counsel to Tennessee Retina in the transaction.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

AEW Capital, Montecito Seal $245M Recap on Medical Office Portfolio

A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Montecito Medical Real Estate has closed a $245 million recapitalization of a 31-property medical office building portfolio across 10 states, Commercial Observer has learned. JLL Capital Markets facilitated the deal after Montecito, the portfolio’s owner, approached it to find a recap partner,...
REAL ESTATE
fox46.com

Rowan County reports over 2,200 new active COVID-19 cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rowan County Health Department is reporting 2,237 new active cases of COVID-19 in the county over the last 14 days. According to health officials, the county’s current COVID test positivity rate is around 20.2 percent. There have been 23,865 total cases in the county with 358 deaths. At least 45 percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, with 50 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wydaily.com

Riverside Says Overwhelming Majority of COVID-19 Patients are Unvaccinated

HAMPTON ROADS– Riverside Health System reports that approximately 80 percent of those who are hospitalized for conditions that are COVID-19-related are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Riverside, among healthcare organizations in the local region, is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. In a Sept. 9 release,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Wire

Aspen Dental Opens New Practice in Hendersonville, North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Dental has officially opened its doors in Hendersonville, North Carolina with the opening of a brand-new office, bringing a renowned dentist to the community. With the opening of the Hendersonville office, Aspen Dental now has more than 25 practices in the state of North Carolina, continuing to advance its goal of breaking down barriers and bringing comprehensive, affordable care to patients across the country.
ECONOMY
Business Wire

Aspen Dental Opens 4 Practice in New Jersey

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Dental has officially opened its doors in Lawrence Township, New Jersey with the opening of a brand-new office, bringing several renowned dentists to the community. This is the 4th Aspen Dental practice in the state of New Jersey, as Aspen Dental continues to break down barriers and bring comprehensive, affordable care to patients across the country.
HEALTH SERVICES
Business Wire

SCAN Will Expand its Senior-focused Health Plans to Arizona and Nevada

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCAN Health Plan, the award-winning Medicare Advantage insurer known for its expertise in keeping older adults healthy and independent, will offer new health plans in Arizona and Nevada in 2022. SCAN, which is a holding of SCAN Group, is also growing its footprint in two new California counties, bringing its total reach to more than five million potential customers across 17 markets in three states.
LONG BEACH, CA
Business Wire

Orchid Insurance VP Named HR Florida State Council Professional of the Year

VERO BEACH. Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC, (“Orchid Insurance”), among the largest independent managing general underwriters in the United States, announced today that Jehane Myers, Vice President of Human Resources, has been named HR Professional of the Year by the HR Florida State Council. This annual award recognizes a Human Resources leader who has advanced the profession in a significant way. The individuals nominated for this award are "best in class" serving as role models for the profession by setting the standard for others to follow and applying their expertise to enhance organizational effectiveness.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Arctaris Launches Southwestern Pennsylvania Opportunity Zone Program; Completes First Regional Investment; Hires Pittsburgh Local Lee Kimball

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC (“Arctaris”) along with the Richard King Mellon Foundation (“the Foundation”) announce the launch of the Arctaris Southwestern Pennsylvania Opportunity Zone Program and first investment in the region. The $20M program will invest in projects that support economic development, workforce training and sustainable job creation in...
BUSINESS
Hudson Reporter

Chief Medical Officer talks COVID-19 treatments

Ivermectin is approved by the FDA to treat river blindness, but not COVID-19. Photo by "Bon jovi" for Shutterstock. As COVID-19 surges, especially the Delta variant, vaccines remain the best way to protect against the virus. But some seek alternative, unapproved treatments. Dr. John Rimmer, Chief Medical Officer at Hoboken...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WITN

Underlying medical condition causes NC Wesleyan student’s death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Police in Rocky Mount say the death of a college student was due to an underlying medical condition. Police say 19-year-old Matthew Clemmons was found unresponsive in his dorm room at North Carolina Wesleyan College on September 2nd. The North Carolina Medical Examiners Office says Clemmons’...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy