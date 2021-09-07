Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Pittsboro, NC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a premier healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A and capital raising advisor exclusively serving healthcare companies, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Tennessee Retina (“TNR” or “the Company”) in its sale to Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. Tennessee Retina is the largest and most established retina practice in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with eight locations that include Nashville, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, and Bowling Green. The terms of the transaction, which closed on September 9, 2021, were not disclosed. Edgemont’s deal team was led by Brett Skolnik, Managing Director, with execution support from Philip Litmanov, Associate, and Erick Pacher, Associate. Brent Hill, Wes Scott, and Shane Morris of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP acted as legal counsel to Tennessee Retina in the transaction.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO