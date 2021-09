A new update for the Xbox App on Windows PCs introduces new functionality that allows users to stream console games from their home console or the cloud. In its announcement, Microsoft said this might be useful if someone else in your home is using the TV or if you're traveling somewhere and don't have your Xbox. In a nod toward Microsoft's longer-term vision, the company said this solution is also aimed at people who don't have an Xbox--or don't want one--but still want to play Xbox games. This new streaming solution allows people to play Xbox games without an Xbox, and that's part of Microsoft's long-term plan to reach 2 billion gamers.

