CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Biden tours flood-hit areas; calls climate change 'existential threat'

By Nandita Bose
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49disr_0bokthSY00

NEW YORK (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday toured sites of deadly floods in the Northeast and said Hurricane Ida demonstrated the ravages of climate change as he pressed for investments to boost infrastructure and fight global warming.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy, and the threat is here. It’s not going to get any better,” Biden said after touring neighborhoods in New Jersey and New York City’s Queens borough that were hurt by the storm. “We can stop it from getting worse.”

It was Biden’s second trip in recent days to areas slammed by the storm, shifting his focus to domestic priorities after weeks of public attention to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden made fighting climate change a key plank of his 2020 presidential campaign and a top priority of his administration, but some of his goals rely on getting the U.S. Congress to pass multitrillion-dollar legislation on infrastructure and other priorities.

Biden noted that wildfires, hurricanes and floods were hitting every part of the United States, with more than 100 million Americans affected this summer alone. The storms, he said, will only be getting worse.

“Folks, we got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That’s not hyperbole. That is a fact,” Biden said.

On Friday he visited Louisiana, promising federal aid and urging national unity. Ida devastated parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the Northeast.[L1N2Q50IA]

Biden’s flood damage trips revived his familiar role of consoler-in-chief, a shift from time spent in recent weeks defending his decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan following its deadly aftermath.

The United States is still working in Afghanistan to get Americans out while resettling tens of thousands of evacuees. Still, Biden is expected to focus in the coming days on domestic issues: a fight to protect women’s reproductive rights in the wake of a new Texas anti-abortion law, the end of extended unemployment benefits for many Americans and new measures to fight COVID-19.

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, he will visit the three sites where hijacked U.S. domestic planes crashed. Next week, he plans to visit California to boost Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s effort to stay in office amid a recall election and to highlight the damage done by wildfires, another sign of climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to California on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said it would take “months more likely than weeks” to complete cleanup, repairs and rebuilding after his state was ravaged by flooding and a tornado from the remnants of Ida.

Dozens of people died during the hurricane and in its aftermath and some states are still grappling with widespread power outages and water-filled homes.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Angry Biden blames Americans for his failures

The Daily Mail’s headline "Biden Declares War on the 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans" really hit me as a sign of the growing insanity of the Biden administration. At a time when we are told by President Joe Biden’s National Security Council that the Taliban has been "cooperative," has "shown flexibility" and has "been businesslike and professional," President Biden’s anger is reserved for Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
highlandsranchherald.net

Biden touts need for bolder response to climate change

That was US President Joe Biden's message as he spoke Tuesday, Sept. 14, about his plans to address climate change while creating new jobs during a visit to the National Renewable Energy Lab's Flatirons campus located just north of the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson County. During his roughly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Elections
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Government
Times-Herald

Biden says spending plan is key to climate change

President Joe Biden touted his domestic spending plans in Colorado by warning about climate change, while highlighting his clean-energy proposals. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c9af6ee46497481082d472b4f39989e1.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event

Three Republican presidential prospects on Sunday sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence attended Gov. Pete Ricketts' annual steak-fry fundraiser in Nebraska City, a town in the state's southeastern corner and just a few miles from Iowa, traditionally the first state to vote in presidential primaries.The three Republicans, all weighing 2024 campaigns, spoke to more than 1,000 Nebraska party faithful. All praised the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Hurricane Ida#The U S Congress#Americans#The U S Gulf Coast#Democrat
Battalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

U.S. Congress Republicans attack Biden's vaccination mandates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers and vaccines or testing for employees of large companies drew protests on Thursday from congressional Republicans who accused him of overstepping his authority. Under the plan, all employers with 100 or more workers would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Crain's Detroit Business

Biden orders shots for millions, calling unvaccinated a threat

President Joe Biden said Thursday he'd order all executive branch employees, federal contractors and millions of health-care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and that his administration would issue rules requiring large private employers to mandate shots or testing. The new measures are Biden's response to a resurgent COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Online

Biden tours Ida ruin, says climate in crisis

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden declared climate change "everybody's crisis" Tuesday after touring two northeastern states ravaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and said it's time for America to get serious about the danger or face ever worse loss of life and property. The words came as his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
go955.com

Biden renews focus on domestic issues with tour of New York area flood damage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will visit flood-damaged New Jersey and New York on Tuesday to survey the upheaval caused by Hurricane Ida, part of a renewed focus on domestic priorities after weeks dominated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden promised federal aid and urged national unity...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy