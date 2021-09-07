CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical storm watch in effect for Bermuda as Hurricane Larry nears

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry’s top winds decreased slightly to 115 mph Tuesday afternoon as it continued to churn closer to Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch is in effect. Larry is forecast to bring “dangerous and life-threatening” rip currents and swells to the east coast of Florida, the...

www.gazettextra.com

outtherecolorado.com

Ping pong ball-size hail, tornado the risks of afternoon storms set to hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, storms are set to roar into Colorado on Tuesday, September 14, most likely to impact the eastern plains and parts of the Denver metro. That being said, a chance of showers and thunderstorms is also possible across Colorado's mountain region. A warning posted by...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Unusual Threat For Large Hail, Damaging Wind On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) –  Severe weather season in Colorado is typically over before September. But with much warmer than normal temperatures holding on much later than normal again this year, the necessary ingredients are in place for severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has upgraded the threat for thunderstorms producing large hail and damaging wind on the Eastern Plains south of Interstate 76. Cities southeast of the Denver metro area including Limon, Burlington, La Junta, and Lamar have the highest risk for severe thunderstorms mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (source: CBS) In some cases, hail could be up to the size...
WALA-TV FOX10

Flash Flood Watch

Our area will continue to see elevated rain chances this week due to deep tropical moisture on the west side of Nicholas. Nicholas is weakening and drifting across West Texas towards southwest Louisiana. The system is moving slowly and will bring very heavy rainfall as far east as the Florida Panhandle.
WEAR

Nicholas prompts Flash Flood Watch for Northwest Florida

Nicholas moved onshore over Texas as a category one hurricane and now heavy rain is spreading east of the system over Gulf Coast states. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening for NWFL and SWAL as 5 to 10 inches of rain will be possible. Tuesday afternoon...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Escambia and Washington. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, Greene and Perry. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Escambia and Washington. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, Greene and Perry. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

