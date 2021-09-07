Neon, ballet and more

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFrom neon to ballet to theater, here are some events that will get your fall entertainment schedule off to a great start. Inis Nua Theatre Company presents its much-anticipated 18th season with a return to in-person productions, featuring three mainstage plays and a poignant reading series about Healing and Hope. Inis Nua Theatre Company has the unique mission to present contemporary plays from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales for a Philadelphia audience. Inis Nua mines the shared cultural histories of these countries for an American audience, introducing fresh new voices from abroad who tackle social, political, and interpersonal issues that we see reflected in our own country. For info on three upcoming plays, visit inisnuatheatre.org.

