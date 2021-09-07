Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker: Preparing High School Students to Help Solve the Nursing Shortage

It’s not news that we have an acute nursing shortage across the entire length and breadth of the United States. Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, reported a nurse shortage of 500. On NBC nightly news with Lester Holt, Parkland also said that they have temporarily closed labor and delivery to devote more space to treat COVID-19 patients. Our local hospital has fared no better. Scott Steiner, President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System reported an estimated 300 nurse shortage at Phoebe Putney Health Systems and a 20,000 nurse shortage in Georgia.