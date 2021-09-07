Florida State football: Mike Norvell has Seminoles headed in right direction, Kirk Herbstreit explains

Last season, it looked like Florida State was incredibly far away from being even a competitive team in college football and Mike Norvell had inherited a mess that he might not be able to clean up. But just one game into the 2021 season, it looks like Norvell might already have the ship pointed in the right direction with Sunday’s overtime loss to Notre Dame. ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit joined SportsCenter on Monday and raved about how impressive the Seminoles already look.