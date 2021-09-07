CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Restore Family Heirloom in New Show: 'Feels Like Coming Home'

Cover picture for the articleNate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are getting personal with their latest HGTV series. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the premiere episode of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, premiering October 5 on Discovery+, the married interior designers travel to the borough of Queens in New York City, where they help sisters Lauren and Lisa renovate their dated childhood home following the death of their mother, Florence.

