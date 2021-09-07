Severe Weather Statement issued for Waushara by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 09:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND SOUTHEASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rush Lake, or near Berlin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oshkosh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
