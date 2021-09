Already facing the U.S.’s biggest antitrust case since the ’90s Microsoft saga, Google may be looking at a second lawsuit before year’s end. The Department of Justice is said to be “accelerating” a separate investigation into the company’s digital advertising practices this time, Bloomberg and other outlets reported, and could sue Google again within months. The agency didn’t mince words last October in its first lawsuit, telling Google the very “cornerstones of its empire”—services such as Google Search and Google Ads—dominate the market because Google has monopolies that harm rivals and consumers.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO