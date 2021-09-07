Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Oshkosh, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Rush Lake, Omro, Winneconne, Eureka, Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Highland Shore, Lake Butte Des Morts and Rivermoor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH