Jackson’s first responders to be honored at ‘Blue Mass’ on 9/11 anniversary

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson District Knights of Columbus is holding a “Blue Mass” to honor first responders for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The Blue Mass will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 120 E. Wesley St. The Blue Mass is to honor, thank and pray for the safety of first responders, and those that lay their lives on the line daily to protect the Jackson community, officials said.