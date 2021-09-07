CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Jackson’s first responders to be honored at ‘Blue Mass’ on 9/11 anniversary

By Chloe Miller
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson District Knights of Columbus is holding a “Blue Mass” to honor first responders for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The Blue Mass will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 120 E. Wesley St. The Blue Mass is to honor, thank and pray for the safety of first responders, and those that lay their lives on the line daily to protect the Jackson community, officials said.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

New deputy chief hopes to ‘build bridges’ with Jackson community

JACKSON, MI -- He knows it sounds cliché, but the Jackson Police Department’s new deputy chief became a police officer because he always wanted to help people. Police officers driving by Sergio Garcia’s Burr Street home would often wave at him and his friends, sometimes stopping to chat, when they were outside playing.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson, MI
Society
Jackson, MI
Government
City
Columbus Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Jackson County, MI
Government
The Ann Arbor News

9/11 remembered at communities across Michigan

Twenty years ago, a bright September morning turned dark when four hijacked planes took down the Twin Towers in New York City, crashed into the Pentagon and landed in a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died, 6,000 were injured and 343 firefighters lost their lives in the terrorist attacks that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan DNR postpones full reopening of offices, service centers

More than a dozen field offices and customer service centers were expected to resume pre-pandemic hours of operation after Labor Day, but that hasn’t happened. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources postponed full reopening at 16 facilities until at least Oct. 4. Until then, they will continue with a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday schedule that began in July after more than a year of being closed to the public.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#First Responders#The Blue Mass#Evangelist#Catholic
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy