Calumet County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin Southwestern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 929 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rush Lake, or 9 miles west of Oshkosh, moving east at 60 mph. Spotters reported one inch hail just north of Berlin. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oshkosh around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Central Lake Winnebago, Northern Lake Winnebago, Chilton, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp and Valders. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

