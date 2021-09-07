CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calumet by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BROWN...NORTHERN CALUMET...NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...SOUTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brillion, or 17 miles east of Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. Another storm was west of Menasha moving east at 55 mph capable of producing 1 inch hail. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pawnee County in south central Kansas West central Stafford County in south central Kansas Central Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Centerview, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fellsburg around 605 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lewis, Belpre, Macksville and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges moderate rainfall continuing to fall across the warned area at times. Water is covering some of the area roadways and several stream gages in the area continue to show runoff continuing. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 941 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Allis Township, or 9 miles southwest of Onaway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pigeon River State Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:37:00 Expires: 2021-09-14 19:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 745 PM HST. * At 437 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of rain over south Maui near Wailea. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall is expected over the next few hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kihei, Ulupalakua, Keokea, Wailea, Makena and Kula. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zenith, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zenith and Neola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SANILAC AND SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ubly, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Harbor Beach around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tyre, Ruth, Redman, Palms, Parisville, Helena, White Rock, Rapson, Verona and Minden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HURON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belpre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macksville, Lewis, Belpre and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 11 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway and Sugar City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lauderdale County through 315 PM CDT At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Underwood-Petersville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill and Zip City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewis, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Belpre, Macksville and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewis, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Belpre, Macksville and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan; Otsego The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Northeastern Otsego County in northern Michigan * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 933 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pickerel Lake, or 15 miles northeast of Gaylord, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cheboygan and northeastern Otsego Counties, including the following locations... Pigeon River State Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA AND NORTHWESTERN LAPEER COUNTIES At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Ubly to near Caro to near Millington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Kingston around 440 PM EDT. Mayville around 450 PM EDT. Clifford around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Deford, Tuscola, Wilmot, Ellington, Watrousville, Silverwood, Richville and Fostoria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:24:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HENRY COUNTY, IN

