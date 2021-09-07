CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yum! Brands completes third AI technology acquisition of 2021

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYum! Brands Inc. has an appetite for artificial intelligence, and is sating its technology hunger with Dragontail Systems Ltd. The global quick-service restaurant conglomerate has officially completed a $69.1 million all-cash purchase of Australian technology corporation Dragontail Systems, in accordance with Australian corporate law. Initially announced in May 2021, the acquisition makes Dragontail a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yum! Brands.

www.chainstoreage.com

