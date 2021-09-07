Yum! Brands completes third AI technology acquisition of 2021

Amazon’s push into beauty continues with reports of a holiday event. The retail giant is acknowledging it will target beauty shoppers with a major online promotion, called “Holiday Beauty Haul,” that will last through most of October 2021. According to CNBC, a slide deck the e-tail giant sent to certain beauty brands and consulting firms indicates it will hold Holiday Beauty Hall from Oct. 4-25, 2021. Amazon reportedly hopes to use the event to help drive traffic to other holiday promotions it will host later in the season.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO