Several schools across New Jersey, including Howell High School, are reporting cases of COVID-19 among the student body, but unlike last year, classes remain in person. According to a letter from the Howell High School principal sent to parents, contact tracing notified those who may have been around the person who tested positive. All areas of the school have been sanitized with special attention to the areas where the person was known to be near.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO