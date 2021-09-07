CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield resident was stranded in Newfoundland on Sept. 11, here's her Come From Away story

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not the way to JFK. That’s what I thought when I noticed the mini plane on our digital screen edge north. I had always been a nervous flier. The more our Lufthansa flight headed in the wrong direction, the more my heart rate did, too. On my way home from a German vacation with a friend on Sept. 11, 2001, our captain announced: “Airspace in New York is closed. America is under attack.” Passengers grabbed the hand closest to them and spoke in hushed voices.

