Peoria, IL

Percentage Of Pregnant Women Vaccinated Against COVID-19 ‘Alarmingly Low’

riverbender.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA - As the delta variant becomes more common, now making up 99% of cases in the U.S., OSF HealthCare frontline doctors are seeing more and more cases of pregnant women admitted to the hospital because they’re infected with the virus. At some hospitals in the Southeast, there are entire intensive care units full of pregnant women on ventilators, and the fear is that could happen in the Midwest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Osf Healthcare#Md#Covid#The Chicago Tribune#Icu
