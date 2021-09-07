The omnichannel touchpoints that allow for an interconnected experience post-Covid

– API-first, microservices-based, headless, cloud-native platform evolved from Skava Commerce. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers. The platform’s future-ready architecture offers unprecedented flexibility for enterprises to pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys that enhance their digital commerce or launch it grounds-up in a matter of weeks. Infosys Equinox also brings together best-of-breed service, product, platform and industry capabilities from Infosys, and its partners, in an integrated ecosystem. This delivers end-to-end commerce-as-a-service for enterprises to drive results, throughout the purchase lifecycle, that shoppers care about. Infosys Equinox is used by several leading global enterprises in retail, CPG, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media, and helps drive $15B+ in annual eCommerce gross merchandise value.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO