Public Health

The omnichannel touchpoints that allow for an interconnected experience post-Covid

By Joe Batista
The Drum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. We have been holed away inside for what’s...

chainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Create omnichannel customer profiles with AI

Cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions enable retailers to obtain a single, unified view of customers for enhanced personalization. Kashif Rahamatullah, national Google Cloud practice and alliance leader, Deloitte, recently discussed with Chain Store Age how retailers of all sizes can leverage the capabilities of the cloud to develop highly individualized customer profiles that are consistent across all channels.
RETAIL
The Drum

DAM brings immersive omnichannel marketing to life

Digital touchpoints continue to multiply and the customer experience gets more complex every day. Creating omnichannel experiences are no longer optional if you want to compete. Brands are expected to deliver the right content, to the right person, on the right channel, at the right time. And a new trend in digital marketing is approaching quickly—immersive omnichannel marketing.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Casual

How to build, analyze and transform post-pandemic customer experiences

Customer expectations have evolved more in the past 18 months than in the past 10 years, thanks to technology changes and the coronavirus pandemic. Health, safety, accessibility and intuitive customer journeys have all made an impact on what customers expect from a brand. In response, many restaurants have implemented new or expanded experiences such curbside pickup, QR codes and other pandemic-led concepts.
RETAIL
Thrive Global

David Khandrius of Peachy: “The post-purchase experience”

The post-purchase experience. Making sure to engage with customers post-purchase in email, feedback loops, social media, and web. An example of this is sending feedback emails, allowing customers to easily contact support through multiple channels (chat, email, phone), and engaging with customers through social media. As part of my series...
RETAIL
CMSWire

Extensible AI Is Key to Delivering Great Omnichannel Experiences

As the pandemic lingers on, digital commerce remains at the forefront of every business. The swift change from brick and mortar to online commerce created many challenges, some of which are just emerging. For example, customer expectations have become more difficult to gauge as there is very little in-person interaction between the buyer and the business. These buyers are now invisible customers, represented by a cookied customer ID.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Omnichannel Fulfillment Solutions Provider Expands U.S. Presence

Whiplash acquired Enlinx, expanding the omnichannel fulfillment solutions provider’s U.S. coverage. "We're very pleased to have found a company whose culture and commitment to brand success matches ours so well," says Greg Morello, president and CCO at Whiplash. "In a demanding market, gaining 400,000 square feet of order fulfillment space with value-added service capabilities enhances our ability to deliver seamless fulfillment experiences. We expect Salt Lake City to become an important part of our long-term growth strategy."
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Unveiling Infosys Equinox: Digital Commerce Platform Driving Human-Centric and Memorable Omnichannel Shopping Experiences

– API-first, microservices-based, headless, cloud-native platform evolved from Skava Commerce. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers. The platform’s future-ready architecture offers unprecedented flexibility for enterprises to pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys that enhance their digital commerce or launch it grounds-up in a matter of weeks. Infosys Equinox also brings together best-of-breed service, product, platform and industry capabilities from Infosys, and its partners, in an integrated ecosystem. This delivers end-to-end commerce-as-a-service for enterprises to drive results, throughout the purchase lifecycle, that shoppers care about. Infosys Equinox is used by several leading global enterprises in retail, CPG, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media, and helps drive $15B+ in annual eCommerce gross merchandise value.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
grocerydive.com

Kroger touts the strength of its omnichannel shopping ecosystem

Kroger executives said Friday that the strength of the company’s omnichannel retailing ecosystem fueled better-than-anticipated results in the second financial quarter as shopper dollars shifted between stores and digital channels. Digital sales in the quarter fell 13%. However, “almost all” of the shoppers who reduced their online spending continued shopping...
RETAIL
The Drum

ISBA releases influencer marketing code of conduct for British advertisers

The Code, a collection of best practice guidelines for influencer marketing and creator content, will help dispel the sector’s negative image. The 40-point Code includes advice and guidelines governing relationships between creators and brands – and covers aspects such as due diligence when selecting creators, providing adequate protection from online abuse to creators, clear briefs and co-operative approahces to content creation, and timely payment.
ECONOMY
bakingbusiness.com

Walmart ramps up omnichannel capabilities

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Grocery remains a key area of focus for Walmart, Inc. as it continues its transformation toward a digital-first mindset. The company is building capacity across all of its channels to meet demand for food-at-home. Investments in omnichannel capabilities also are helping it diversify its revenue stream, a key priority for the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer.
martechseries.com

Observe.AI Expands Into Omnichannel Customer Experience Market With ScopeAI Acquisition

The leader in Contact Center AI announces new omnichannel conversation intelligence offerings that uncover new insights from customer interactions. Observe.AI, the leader in Contact Center AI, announced its entry into omnichannel conversation intelligence following its acquisition of ScopeAI, a company that automatically extracts actionable insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media. This announcement comes at the heels of Observe.AI’s monumental year of 300% revenue growth and a $50M Series B funding round led by Menlo Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount of funding to $89M.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Omnichannel communications platform Trengo nabs $36M

Trengo, a Dutch omnichannel communications platform, today announced that it raised $36 million in series A funding led by Insight Partners and Peak Capital. With the new funds, Trengo aims to attract engineering talent, grow internationally, and develop its platform further, according to CEO Patrick Meutzner. The pace of digital...
TECHNOLOGY
Phandroid

Exploring The Touchpoints Of The GotPrint App

The majority of the business card printing services that you will come across these days are pretty much consumer-focused. But when it comes to GotPrint, the application is entirely different from the rest. It’s because the application stands out to be a lot more of a business-oriented printing solution, and many companies have claimed to be pretty impressed with GotPrint.
CELL PHONES
GreenwichTime

Omnichannel, a key element for the future of commerce in Mexico

Last year was a difficult time for the Mexican economy. The income of different companies fell due to the health contingency. Only essential businesses were allowed to remain open. One of the main questions that were raised on this issue was the question of what makes a business essential? The...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Business on the Move, including Unilever and Direct Line Group

Another week, another wave of account news, reviews, agency launches, rebrands and acquisitions. Check out our global round-up to see what business is on the move (and why it matters) below, then head over to our Business on the Move hub to read about more market maneuvers. Looking for a...
BUSINESS
The Drum

P&G, Tesco and Direct Line lead Channel 4 ‘Black to Front’ ad takeover

Today (September 10) Channel 4 will only broadcast adverts featuring either a Black lead character or a majority Black cast as part of its ’Black to Front’ project aiming to improve representation in advertising. ”At Channel 4, not only are we committed to reflecting the cultural diversity of Britain in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

A connected, personal experience depends on a well-formed identity strategy

There is little doubt that the big business battle now being waged is for customer experience. The winners will be those that can make every customer moment really matter, by connecting experiences for their customers across their entire ecosystem. You can’t deliver connected and personal experiences for your customers without...
ECONOMY
The Drum

As cookies crumble, AR-based advertising has new opportunities baked in

Following the acquisition of Verizon Media — now known as Yahoo — by Apollo Funds, the company’s chief business officer Iván Markman suggests that investing more deeply in AR experiences can help brands secure a competitive advantage. Advertisers and publishers are coming to terms with the end of third-party cookies....
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Channable Launches its Global Amazon Repricer

E-commerce Pricing Automation Helps Shops Compete and Win the Buy Box. Channable, a leading global, e-commerce, feed management and PPC automation solution provider for digital marketers, brands and online retailers, announces its Amazon Repricer. Driven by customer demand, Channable’s Amazon Repricer enables digital marketers, brands and online retailers to increase sales, optimize profit margins and compete to win the Buy Box with real-time pricing.

