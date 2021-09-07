Q&A with Miguel Cardona, U.S. secretary of education

Dr. John G. Siolas was appointed to the High Council for Greek Education in the U.S. by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, primate of the Greek Orthodox Church of America. “I thank you for your service to the Archdiocese till now,” said His Eminence in an official letter. “The purpose of the High Council is to revive Greek education throughout the United States. Two school years have passed since its establishment. Significant progress has been made for the promotion, preservation, and growth of the Archdiocese Greek schools. My aim is to bring significant educators and intellectuals of Greek education, as yourself, to the High Council. Together we will strive for the development of Greek language, culture and faith in America.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO