CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Early-season surprise teams, early-season strugglers

By Michael O'Brien
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Notre Dame (0-2) The Dons lost a tight game to Glenbard North on the road in Week 1 and were hammered by Fenwick in Week 2. Coach Mike Hennessey’s team has qualified for the playoffs in 13 of the last 14 seasons. The Dons are at Mount Carmel in Week 3, so an 0-3 start is very possible. St. Rita looms Week 9. That means Notre Dame may have to turn things around and whip off five consecutive wins in games against Nazareth, St. Viator, Benet, DePaul Prep and St. Laurence.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame Football vs. Toledo: 3 Surprises in 2021 Week 2

The Notre Dame football team needed every minute against Toledo to pull off the victory, and we look at three surprises from Saturday’s win. The Notre Dame football team was a big favorite against Toledo this Saturday, but in the end, they struggled mightily and looked to let this one slip away. While Jack Coan led a late touchdown to seal the victory, it was a scary afternoon inside Notre Dame Stadium, and the team needs to get some things cleaned up moving forward.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Clayton County Register

Kee football team opens season with 16-0 home victory over West Central in game stopped early in second quarter by stormy weather

The Kee football team played just a little over a quarter Friday night, August 27 in notching a season-opening win over West Central, 16-0. The 7 p.m. kick-off time allowed for some decent playing conditions before thunderstorms and rain eventually arrived in Lansing and resulted in an early cancellation of the contest.
LANSING, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Gwinnett Daily Post

Lanier, Mountain View fighting for early-season momentum

Record: 1-1 Last week: Lost to Parkview 37-24 Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA) Lanier was off last Friday after losing 28-10 to Dutchtown two weeks ago in the debut of interim head coach David Willingham. Willingham, the team’s longtime defensive coordinator, was promoted in the offseason. The Longhorns were closer to a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
fordcountyrecord.com

Cornjerkers remain undefeated in early season play

Hoopeston Area opened up their first home game by defeating a very talented Georgetown Ridge-Farm/Westville soccer team by the score 4-0. The Cornjerkers got on the board at 22:23 with Isiais Diaz in the right spot and the right time to make things 1-0 by scoring on a rebound. Talen...
WESTVILLE, IL
hiawathaworldonline.com

HCC volleyball seeing early season success

The Highland Community College Volleyball team has started the 2021 season on fire, going 8-1 overall and finishing the Highland Invitational Tournament undefeated, at 4-0. In addition to a great record, and a top-20 national ranking (#18), the Scotties have already won 4 individual KJCCC Player of the Week awards.
HIGHLAND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Football#Depaul#Mustangs#Hoffman Estates#Rolling Meadows#Prospect#Buffalo Grove
The Ledger

Fuoco: Here are my early season rankings of Polk County prep football teams

Rankings of anything can be fun, and they're usually subjective. Take music, for instance. My top five songs are "Layla" (Derek and the Dominoes), "Echoes" (Pink Floyd), "Tunnel of Love" (Dire Straits live version from Alchemy), "I'm So Afraid" (Fleetwood Mac, live version from The Dance) and "Stairway to Heaven" (Led Zeppelin). But this rankings list is purely subjective. If you don't like classic rock, your list certainly will be different. Heck, your No. 1 song could be a Gregorian chant, and if that's what you like, it's what you like.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Wetumpka Herald

Edgewood Academy's Champion excelling early in season

Edgewood Academy quarterback Austin Champion has been on quite the tear to start the 2021 high school football season. Champion, a junior, has started each of Edgewood’s games this year and has helped lead the Wildcats to the county’s only 2-0 start to the season. In the process, he has compiled an impressive stat line.
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk Daily News

Episode 2: Panther teams rolling with early season wins

Your browser does not support the audio element. The football and volleyball teams at Norfolk High School are opening their season strong with wins. Plus, Boone Central dominates Norfolk Catholic in season opener and Pierce emerges victorious from last season's semifinal rematch with St. Paul.
NORFOLK, NE
Niles Daily Star

Rangers, Bobcats set for early season showdown

NILES — A pair of teams coming off big season-opening victories will square off Wednesday night in a non-conference contest at William F. Scott Field in Cassopolis. The game was moved up a day from its originally scheduled date due to a lack of officials. Visiting Brandywine (1-0) defeated Division...
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
thegazette.com

Iowa State football looks to put early-season struggles in the past

AMES — It’s no secret early-season games have been a bugaboo for Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell. His teams are 7-11 in August and September games since he took over. He’s 28-17 in games after September. He knows his Cyclone teams have had their troubles early and it’s something...
IOWA STATE
Muscatine Journal

Beavers chalking up milestones, wins early in season

WILTON, Iowa — Just prior to the Wilton Beavers' matchup with River Valley South foe Regina Catholic, the newest rankings were released and the Beavers moved up a spot. Thursday night, the Class 2A third-ranked Beavers proved why. "Third is a good spot for us," senior Carly Puffer said. "(No....
WILTON, IA
humboldtsports.com

Big early-season challenge for Redwoods women

The College of the Redwoods volleyball team faced a tough early-season challenge in Oregon on Tuesday, matching up with powerhouse Rogue Community College. The Corsairs fell 25-20, 25-19, 25-15, but head coach […]
SPORTS
perrysburg.com

Jackets finish third in OHSAA early season invitational

The Perrysburg High School girls cross country team faced heat and humidity for their first race in 2021, said head coach Jon Monheim. “Even though conditions were rough, the girls embraced the opportunity.” Some of the best in the Buckeye state put their toes on the line in the hot weather for the Ohio High School Athletic Association early season invitational at Fortress Obetz, the coach…
PERRYSBURG, OH
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy