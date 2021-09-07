Early-season surprise teams, early-season strugglers
Notre Dame (0-2) The Dons lost a tight game to Glenbard North on the road in Week 1 and were hammered by Fenwick in Week 2. Coach Mike Hennessey's team has qualified for the playoffs in 13 of the last 14 seasons. The Dons are at Mount Carmel in Week 3, so an 0-3 start is very possible. St. Rita looms Week 9. That means Notre Dame may have to turn things around and whip off five consecutive wins in games against Nazareth, St. Viator, Benet, DePaul Prep and St. Laurence.
