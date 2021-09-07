CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host ‘The Guys’ in honor of 9/11 anniversary

By Chloe Miller
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 7 days ago
JACKSON, MI – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson is hosting a play in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Michigan Theatre is partnering with Center Stage Jackson to bring “The Guys” to Jackson during the Sept. 11 weekend. The play is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11. As well as 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic Street.

