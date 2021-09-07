Jill Biden goes back to school

Just like many of you, I sent my kids back to school this Monday for the 2021-22 school year. It was a big day in our household as my son, Chance, started the first grade!. This past session, we focused a lot on education and what we could do for our students. One aspect of that was in regards to school funding. For Fiscal Year 22, we passed a 2.4% increase in SSA (State Supplemental Aid). The Legislature also provided an increase of $10 per pupil to address the school funding equity issue that has existed since the implementation of the school funding formula. These increases have raised the state’s funding level for each student – known as state cost per pupil – to $7,227 for this school year, an increase of $179 over last school year.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO