It is down to a handful of hours. After an offseason and training camp that have seen tremendous change as well as lots of crossed fingers about recoveries from injury, the Dallas Cowboys will debut their 2021 edition against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff game tonight. It looks to be a tough way to start a season with so many uncertainties. Tampa Bay is playing in this one because they are the defending NFL champions, and they bring back all of their starters from the Super Bowl, including Tom Brady. Dallas gets to participate because they are the most reliable ratings draw in the league. As they might say on Sesame Street, one of these things is not like the other.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO