Oh, sure, he did killer impressions of everyone from Obama to Denzel, but Jay Pharoah never quite got the spotlight on “Saturday Night Live” that he deserved. He’s been able to do a wider range of things in his non-”SNL” career. He’s appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s “Unsane” and in “White Famous” on Showtime. He’s had roles in “Ride Along” with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube and in “Top Five” with Chris Rock. He’s done voices for animated series like “Family Guy” and “Bojack Horseman.”

