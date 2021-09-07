Life's Getting Sweeter! Find Out All About Season 6 of Queen Sugar—Including New Cast Members
Looking for something sweet to sink your teeth into this fall? Look no further than Season 6 of Queen Sugar. Ava DuVernay‘s long-running family dramedy on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network follows the complex lives of the three Bordelon siblings—Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), Nova (Rutina Wesley) and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner)—and their extended family, a bonded bunch who make their homes in rural Louisiana (specifically, in the fictional community of St. Josephine Parish).parade.com
