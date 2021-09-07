CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police caution drivers to avoid Jefferson City crash area

By Matthew Sanders
 7 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police asked drivers Tuesday morning to avoid part of a major road because of a motorcycle crash.

The Jefferson City Police Department said officers were working at the scene of a major crash on Missouri Boulevard at Ohio Street. Spokesman Lt. David Williams said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and at least one person was injured.

Police closed two eastbound lanes of Missouri Boulevard to investigate the crash. The road reopened at about 11:45 a.m.

Other details were not immediately available.

Check back here and watch ABC 17 News for updates to this developing story.

