Police caution drivers to avoid Jefferson City crash area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)
Jefferson City police asked drivers Tuesday morning to avoid part of a major road because of a motorcycle crash.
The Jefferson City Police Department said officers were working at the scene of a major crash on Missouri Boulevard at Ohio Street. Spokesman Lt. David Williams said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and at least one person was injured.
Police closed two eastbound lanes of Missouri Boulevard to investigate the crash. The road reopened at about 11:45 a.m.
Other details were not immediately available.
