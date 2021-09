DANVILLE — The recent COVID-19 surge intensified this week with 185 new cases reported by the Vermilion County Health Department. Health officials on Thursday reported 85 new cases — two residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, five in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 14 in their 30s, 14 in their 20s, 17 teens, two grade-school-aged children, and three infants. That brings the local total cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 11,702, 318 of which are active.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO