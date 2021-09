After 2 weeks of consolidation, Bitcoin managed to make a weekly close above the critical $50k level, marking another step forward in bull market continuation validation. This is now the fourth consecutive weekly close above the 21-week, 40-week, and 200-day moving average, 3 major levels that have been successfully reclaimed in order to re-enter bull market continuation validation. It is important for BTC to start establishing $50k as support this week, as the bulls start eyeing $55k to $58k, a heavy technical and on-chain zone of resistance.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO