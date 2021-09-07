CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Texas anti-abortion group’s website to report providers goes dark for a second time

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RrOQ_0bokoDqz00

An anti- abortion website has been forced offline for a second time after it was criticised for attempts to whistle-blow on those seeking or facilitating abortions in Texas .

ProLifeWhistleblower.com had invited people to report on those seeking or facilitating abortions in the southern US state before it was taken offline by an internet host on Saturday.

It was the second time the website, which is overseen by the anti-abortion Texas Right to Life group, had been forced offline by an internet provider, The Washington Post reported .

A spokeswoman, Kimberlyn Schwartz, told the paper on Monday that Texas Right to Life was “exploring various long-term plans for the domain registration”.

She added that “For now, ProLifeWhistleblower.com is redirecting to TexasRightToLife.com only while we move hosts”.

The abortion whistleblower website moved internet providers on Saturday after it was forced offline by GoDaddy for violating the firm’s terms of service, and was given 24 notice to find another host.

As The Verge reported, ProLifeWhistleblower.com was forced offline within 24 hours of finding another provider on Saturday, and appeared via BitMitigate, which is owned by another internet host, Epik.

Epik informed Texas Right to Life that it had also violated its terms of service within hours, and error messages were allegedly visible before the site was redirected.

Epik reportedly took issue with collecting information on third parties.

The furore follows the introduction of a widely criticised “heartbeat bill” which forbids abortions in Texas after six weeks, which came into effect last Wednesday.

The legislation is unusual in that it allows anybody to file a lawsuit for $10,000 against those believed to be breaking the restrictive abortion laws, including those seeking an abortion after six weeks, or abortion clinics.

Comments / 26

Jack Wyckoff
7d ago

Next time the press meets with red they need to ask her to clarify what Biden was trying to say today. His public statements were incoherent and nonsensically. Perhaps they should do direct quotes and ask her if she agrees what he has been saying? She needs to be put on the spot and America needs to see.

Reply(3)
10
sp33
7d ago

another person to make people to throw up , EXPECIALLY when she lies to protect Biden

Reply
14
j me
6d ago

The Military should be attacking this government for the good of America. We need a Military coop and remove the fake Generals too.

Reply(2)
2
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Texas judge issues injunction against anti-abortion group on enforcing new law

A Texas state judge issued an injunction against anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, blocking it from trying to enforce the new six-week abortion ban against Planned Parenthood in Texas. The injunction, issued by Judge Karin Crump of the Travis County court, applies to anyone affiliated with the group and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Texas anti-abortion law allows individuals to sue abortion providers

The Supreme Court is letting a new Texas law go into effect after a group of abortion rights advocates and providers asked to court to block the “heartbeat bill” that bans abortions in the state after six weeks. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins explains how the law could be enforced and whether it sets a new nationwide precedent on abortion rights. Aug. 31, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Apple Insider

Apple's Shortcuts leveraged to disrupt Texas anti-abortion website

An iOS Shortcut devised by a TikTok content creator is being used to hinder the operation of a Texas anti-abortion website that is urging people to report individuals seeking a procedure. A controversial Texas law banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy went into effect on Sept. 1, a...
CELL PHONES
Washington Times

Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group’s lawsuits

AUSTIN, Texas — A state judge has shielded, for now, Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law in a narrow ruling handed down Friday. The temporary restraining order Friday by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Abortion Laws#Texas Right To Life#The Washington Post#Texasrighttolife Com#Verge#Bitmitigate
TODAY.com

Anti-abortion group in Texas blocked from suing Planned Parenthood

A Texas state judge has issued a temporary restraining order that shields some clinics in the state from lawsuits from anti-abortion advocates. This does not change the underlying state law that took effect this week that bans abortions in Texas after a fetal heartbeat is detected.Sept. 4, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

As DOJ lawsuit looms, Texas abortion fund groups face new reality

For Rio Grande Valley nonprofit Frontera Fund, Texas Senate Bill 8 means it could be targeted for its existence alone. Frontera Fund is a nonprofit that provides funding and support like travel for women seeking abortions in the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas. With Senate Bill 8 now law,...
TEXAS STATE
trust.org

GoDaddy terminates hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website

AUSTIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc on Friday terminated services for the owner of an anti-abortion website that allows people to report suspected abortions in Texas. "Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy's terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

A website for ‘whistleblowers’ to expose Texas abortion providers was taken down — again

After a Texas law restricting abortion went into effect Wednesday, an antiabortion organization had hoped to out those involved in unlawful procedures by collecting anonymous tips online. But Texas Right to Life’s website, ProLifeWhistleblower.com, which invited people to inform on those obtaining or facilitating abortions, has not stayed up for...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas abortion law showcases 'pronounced' media bias on divisive issue, observers say

With the Texas Heartbeat Act causing such a stir in the press the past two weeks, liberal media's partisan passion on abortion was more apparent than ever. "In my experience across multiple TV networks and on radio, nowhere is the liberal bias of the press more pronounced than in coverage of abortion," conservative radio host Erick Erickson tweeted earlier this month.
pinalcentral.com

Arizona anti-abortion group looks at new Texas law

PHOENIX -- The head of the state's premier anti-abortion organizations said Thursday she is looking to use the newly enacted Texas ban on the terminating a pregnancy after fetal heartbeat has been detected as a template for legislation here. Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, said the...
ARIZONA STATE
SlashGear

Texas abortion website is down again after onslaught of fake reports

The Texas Right to Life group’s abortion ‘whistleblower’ website is down again, this time redirecting to the group’s website. This is the second time the website’s tips platform has been shut down, each amid an onslaught of fake reports from all over the country. The website will return, the group claims, but the timeline for this return hasn’t been revealed.
TEXAS STATE
Monroe Evening News

Abortion gambit: If Texas gets away with it, there goes the Second Amendment

The Texas abortion ban cleverly obstructs legal challengers. The cleverness was needed because the statute is clearly unconstitutional given the precedent of Roe v. Wade. The legislation denies Texas officials power to enforce it but authorizes private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone performing or contributing to an abortion. This blocks the way legislation is usually challenged before anyone is convicted for violating it. .
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy