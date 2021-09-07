CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci Supports Vaccinations as a Requirement in US Schools

By Jess Tinao
southarkansassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, remarked that inoculations for American students must be mandatory. This is as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spur thousands of fatalities and confirmed cases throughout the US. According to the National Institute of...

George Gibbs
7d ago

If Fauci is for it, I'm against it. He should be in prison.

