MPL Commemorates 20th Anniv. of Sept. 11 Attacks with Display from 9/11 Memorial & Museum | 9/7/21
The Marshall Public Library will be shining a light on one of the darkest days in American history. During September, the library will feature “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The display tells the story of 9/11 across 14 posters and features personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibition also includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.www.pocatello.us
