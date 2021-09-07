CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MPL Commemorates 20th Anniv. of Sept. 11 Attacks with Display from 9/11 Memorial & Museum | 9/7/21

pocatello.us
 9 days ago

The Marshall Public Library will be shining a light on one of the darkest days in American history. During September, the library will feature “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The display tells the story of 9/11 across 14 posters and features personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibition also includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

www.pocatello.us

Comments / 0

Related
desertexposure.com

Balloonists to Commemorate 9/11 Attack

A small group of balloonists who are in the area for the now-cancelled White Sands Balloon Invitational will present a balloon glow on the grounds of the New Mexico Museum of Space History on Saturday evening September 11 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The impromptu event is not open to the public, but will be visible across the city and basin.
POLITICS
thedcpost.com

Smithsonian Collects 9/11 Memories for 20th Anniversary of Attacks

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History is gathering personal stories of the September 11 attacks from the public in written and recorded form to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. Through September 11: Stories of a Changed World, the museum aims at building an archival record of 9/11...
MUSEUMS
NewsChannel 36

Inside the 9/11 Museum and Memorial Ahead of 20th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY (WENY) -- The site of what was dubbed Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been transformed into a place of remembrance and healing. Out of the tragedy at the Twin Towers, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum - a place to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims, and ensure the lives lost that day are never forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#American History
wrbl.com

9/11 memorial flag on display at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the National Infantry Museum gears up for their 9/11 commemoration events, they have a handmade flag on display to honor the victims of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93. The giant flag, measuring 22 by 32 feet, has...
COLUMBUS, GA
INFORUM

Fargo Public Library puts up display to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

FARGO — The Fargo Public Library has placed the spotlight on the events of 9/11, as the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaches. The library has filled its entrance with posters commemorating the tragic day and is making an attempt to educate a new generation and share untold stories to those who saw it for themselves.
FARGO, ND
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Remembering 9/11: Events in Franklin County commemorate 20th anniversary of attacks

It’s been two decades since terrorists hijacked airplanes and forced America into a new era. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, organizations around Franklin County will host services, exhibits and other special events focused on reflecting on how the attacks changed us and honoring those killed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
counton2.com

Patriots Point Museum to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11, switching seasonal operating hours

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting September 13, Patriots Points Naval & Maritime Museum will adjust its hours of operation for both weekdays and weekends. The museum’s operating hours will shift to 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on weekdays and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on weekends, along with the Captain’s Tour being offered Friday through Sunday starting September 7.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxnebraska.com

Museum remembers 9/11 attacks as 20th anniversary approaches

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Museum has a new exhibit called, "9/11 Remembered," displaying artifacts, featuring stories, and showing movies related to the attacks. The museum focuses on how the attacks affected Nebraskans. “It’s not an exhibit about what happened on 9/11," said Becky Tideman, director of marketing at the...
HASTINGS, NE
culturemap.com

Lone Star Flight Museum presents "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11" remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, including the first responders and courageous men and women that risked and sacrificed their own lives to save others. The names of each of these individuals will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
umassmed.edu

Constitution Day event and Library book display

The Office of Student Life (OSL) will be hosting a Constitution Day event on 9/16/21 from 1PM to 2PM in the Sherman Center MPR – West room. They will be serving apple pie, asking Constitution trivia questions, and giving out pocket Constitution books. Brush up on your knowledge of the Constitution by going to the National Archives. Stop by for some pie and test your Constitution knowledge!
WORCESTER, MA
abc27.com

The State Museum of Pennsylvania commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the”Witness to History” exhibit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a new exhibit at the State Museum of Pennsylvania to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11. The “Witness to History” exhibit features the field notes of Col. Paul Evanko, the head of the Pennsylvania State Police at the time of the attacks. Evanko documented when troopers learned about United Flight 93, where it was headed, and when it crashed in Shanksville.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Southlake Style

City Of Southlake Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

The world will never forget what happened on September 11, 2001. Neither will Southlake. On September 6, a memorial banner was erected in Southlake Town Square to honor the 2,977 lives lost at the World Trade Center 20 years ago. Southlake City Council members signed it with their own heartfelt messages, as well as members of the community remembering their loved ones. The Southlake Town Hall will also be lit up in red, white and blue throughout this weekend, and memorial flags will also be flown throughout Southlake as well.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wrul.com

Wabash Chapter DAR Prepares to Celebrate Constitution Week

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23. This year marks the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the constitution. The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their...
POLITICS
CBS Miami

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrates Passion, Culture, History Of Latinx Community

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s September 15 and that means today is the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the passion, culture and history created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community. The term Hispanic or Latino (or the more recent term Latinx) refers to a person’s culture or origin—regardless of race. On the 2020 Census form, people were counted as Hispanic or Latino or Spanish if they could identify as having Mexican, Mexican American, Chicano, Puerto Rican, Cuban, or “another Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.” Hispanic Heritage Month actually began as a commemorative week when it was first introduced in June of...
SOCIETY
sfscdailyconnection.net

Celebrate Constitution Day

SFSC invites you to celebrate Constitution Day which commemorates Sept. 17, 1787, the day the U.S. Constitution was signed. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Student Government Association (SGA) will offer free copies of the Constitution along with pizza at 11 a.m. in Building B. On Friday, the copies of Constitution will still be available for visitors to pick up.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy