MPL Commemorates 20th Anniv. of Sept. 11 Attacks with Display from 9/11 Memorial & Museum | 9/7/21

"Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11" remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, including the first responders and courageous men and women that risked and sacrificed their own lives to save others. The names of each of these individuals will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO