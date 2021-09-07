CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICICB Group Sets Its Sights On Crypto Banking Following A Breakout In 2020, Which Saw The Firm Post A Profit Of $800 Million

The global financial ecosystem undergoes a radical transformation due to various factors, including the ongoing shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world and the integration of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. Despite the turbulent markets, the ICICB group has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing multinational investment holding companies.

