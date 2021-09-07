Dino Cazares – Why Chris Barnes Had ‘Wrong’ Reaction to Kardashian Wearing Cannibal Corpse Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian has been on a grunge-punk-rock kick while dating Travis Barker. In their PDA-filled relationship, she’s been mirroring his style with T-shirts reading Bite Me and Suck Me or in elevated knits complementing his flannel. This past week, while the duo was in Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana show, we saw the best example of Kardashian taking a note from Barker’s aesthetic. She was spotted hand in hand with Barker and wearing a long-sleeve shirt with the image of a half skeleton, half man chomping on his own intestines, which were bursting from his abdomen. She wore this shirt, a piece of merch from the band Cannibal Corpse, with a black Hermès Birkin 25cm bag.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO