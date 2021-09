Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports.As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, 720 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,094 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Aug. 8. According to the report, positive cases among vaccinated county residents are...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO