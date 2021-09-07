CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Over 2,500 Door County customers without power

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Public Service is likely coming your way after a band of powerful thunderstorms went through northern Door County Tuesday morning. As of 7 a.m., 2,543 WPS customers are without power, including 2,002 in the Town of Liberty Grove. Door County’s totals represent over 70 percent of WPS’ affected customers. According to the WPS outage map, it is estimated many customers will have their power restored at approximately 9 a.m. while others may have to wait until the afternoon before they can use their electricity again. We will have more information on this storm and the power outages across the area as it becomes available.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Door County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Public Service#Wps

Comments / 0

Community Policy