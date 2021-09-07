Over 2,500 Door County customers without power

Wisconsin Public Service is likely coming your way after a band of powerful thunderstorms went through northern Door County Tuesday morning. As of 7 a.m., 2,543 WPS customers are without power, including 2,002 in the Town of Liberty Grove. Door County’s totals represent over 70 percent of WPS’ affected customers. According to the WPS outage map, it is estimated many customers will have their power restored at approximately 9 a.m. while others may have to wait until the afternoon before they can use their electricity again. We will have more information on this storm and the power outages across the area as it becomes available.