20 Years of Converge’s Magnum Opus ‘Jane Doe’
No metalcore record is more ferocious than Converge's Jane Doe. Not the music that influenced it nor the music that was affected by it. As a teenaged metalhead, I found out about them while browsing through the roster of bands on Equal Vision Records' website. The now-iconic album art created by frontman Jacob Bannon depicts a strange woman's face tilted up with a look of doom and resignation. It scared me the way horror movies scare me, so I decided to give it a play. I had never been so shocked by music before listening to this album, never heard anything so precise and severe. Jane Doe made me uncomfortable, and I wasn't sure if I liked it or not, but I wanted to keep listening. It felt like a challenge to absorb something so abrasive and rhythmically intricate.
