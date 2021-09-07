Liberal Utopia

Re: Thankfully, he kept unhinged 45 from starting a nuclear war?***. a president that did more to keep our military safe and out of foreign wars is the one they are trying to say would start a nuclear war. I guess speaking your mind on twitter...until they block you so that you dont interfere or contradict Taliban messaging...is enough evidence that you are crazy? A president that was called a tyrant and dictator that respected the constitution and state rights, while we get true insurrection and dictator quotes from the progressives mandating anything they feel is in the best interest regardless of rule of law and get away with it because they only are doing it with good intentions (garbage). This country has gone insane. Texas gets blasted for a law that is designed to protect the most innocent of all in regards to an actual constitutional right (LIFE), gets blasted, insulted, demonized that they are taking away rights of women (though nothing in the constitution guarantees abortion as a "right").

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO