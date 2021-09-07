CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal Utopia

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

If you need something, just take it. The left is so blind, they cannot see the fundamental principles that hold a country together unraveling in front of their eyes due to their own actions.

www.tigernet.com

Half Moon Bay Review

She’s conservatively liberal, in moderation

Portia and I were having lunch at the Far East Cafe on Grant Avenue. I was buying, Portia being imaginary. She’s a sparkling conversationalist and an inexpensive lunch guest. Though we’ve had many lunches together at the Far East, a Chinatown fixture for more than a century, there was one...
SOCIETY
suindependent.com

Blame Liberals for the Culture War

ST. GEORGE, Utah — “If you hate culture wars, blame liberals.” So says veteran leftwing journalist Kevin Drum who rose to national prominence writing for the Washington Monthly and Mother Jones, both influential leftwing media outlets. In a recent article, Drum writes: “It is not conservatives who have turned American...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
INFORUM

Letter: The latest liberal tirade

Man, freedom is obviously a big threat to liberals. Witness how many of them have written to The Forum protesting Scott Hennen’s stance on getting vaccinated against COVID. The latest liberal tirade published claims that all evidence available from every reliable doctor in the world indicates that all the vaccines are safe and effective. This makes me wonder, how has the person who wrote that missed the statements I have seen and heard from real, honest to goodness medical doctors and credentialed health organizations stating the vaccine has killed some people and that the vaccine is not actually a vaccine because it doesn’t keep a person from getting COVID, it merely lessens the severity of the case that some people get?
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Utopia
Newsweek

Billboard Comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ Removed

A billboard hailing former President Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down. The advertisement was spotted near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott who posted a picture of it to Twitter. It featured...
POTUS
CNN

The Big Lie is (unfortunately) winning

(CNN) — It is 100% true that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And that Donald Trump lost it. Unfortunately, in recent months, the Big Lie -- that Trump somehow was defrauded out of the election -- has gained increasing amounts of traction, according to a new CNN poll. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Grist

How Imagine 2200 came to life

I am not a scientist, or an inventor of some new cleantech solution, or a policy wonk writing new proposals. I’m a network weaver at Fix, Grist’s solutions lab, which means I bring together people who are focused on climate solutions and a just transition to a carbon-free world. At...
SCIENCE
tigernet.com

Milley Vannili worst general ever

Re: Thankfully, he kept unhinged 45 from starting a nuclear war?***. a president that did more to keep our military safe and out of foreign wars is the one they are trying to say would start a nuclear war. I guess speaking your mind on twitter...until they block you so that you dont interfere or contradict Taliban messaging...is enough evidence that you are crazy? A president that was called a tyrant and dictator that respected the constitution and state rights, while we get true insurrection and dictator quotes from the progressives mandating anything they feel is in the best interest regardless of rule of law and get away with it because they only are doing it with good intentions (garbage). This country has gone insane. Texas gets blasted for a law that is designed to protect the most innocent of all in regards to an actual constitutional right (LIFE), gets blasted, insulted, demonized that they are taking away rights of women (though nothing in the constitution guarantees abortion as a "right").
POLITICS
tigernet.com

Re: I see the word "latinx" a lot

That is a tough one. I had to type latinx in google to get. a person of Latin American origin or descent (used as a gender-neutral or nonbinary alternative to Latino or Latina). "the books share stories of the civil rights struggle for African Americans, Latinxs, and LGBTQ people" adjective.
SOCIETY
tigernet.com

Milley Vannili worst general ever

