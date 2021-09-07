LOCAL SCOREBOARD

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Salina Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1:30 p.m.—World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, ESPN2. 7 p.m.—MLB: Kansas City at Baltimore (joined in progress), KSAL, 1150-AM Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m. Salina South, Salina Central at Central Invitational, Salina Municipal G.C., 1 p.m. SOCCER. Salina South vs. Wichita Classical at Maize South, 4 p.m. TENNIS. Salina...

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
St. John’s baseball star continues scorching hitting for Chicago Cubs

St. John’s baseball star Frank Schwindel is continuing his hot hitting for the Chicago Cubs. The fire sale that came from Wrigley Field at the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline signaled the white flag from the Chicago Cubs, but it was the just the beginning for former St. John’s baseball star Frank Schwindel.
As Salina Central inducts its 2021 Hall of Fame Class, here are high school football predictions for Week 2

Growing up, Kenyetta Fears looked up to several Salina Central female athletes. She took notice of Marla Gardenhire, Alesia Cox, Janet Newman and Sheila Cherry. "Not only were they talented athletes but they were also great individuals," Fears said. "I would take note of their accomplishments and records and realized that although records were made to be broken, they could uphold for a long time."
Chicago Cubs Lineup: The September Regulars?

Brett Taylor is the Editor and Lead Cubs Writer at Bleacher Nation, and you can find him on Twitter at @BleacherNation and @Brett_A_Taylor.
Here are Week 2's top high school performers in Saline County

With all sports having at least one competition under their belts, here is the next list of Saline County athletes who have had a standout performance. These performances are as of Wednesday with one performance selected from Saturday due to the Labor Day holiday. All of these athletes, including our top performers from Week 2 of high school football will be up for being The Salina Journal's Athlete of the Week next week.
Salina Central Hall of Fame: Bryan Norton credits Salina for launching golf career

Bryan Norton's golf career has taken him all over the United States and around the world. But Salina, where it all began, will always hold a special place in his heart. "It had such a huge impact," said Norton, who was back in his hometown Friday for induction into the Salina Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame. "I was so proud of my background in Salina that when I played the European tour and the PGA tour I would list Salina as the home town.
Benintendi named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Major League Baseball announced today that Andrew Benintendi has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of Sept. 6-12. During that time, the Royals’ outfielder batted .500 (14-for-28) with three doubles, three homers and led all Major League players in hits and RBI (14).
Kansas Wesleyan volleyball snaps five-match skid to rival Bethany College

Since Jessica Biegert took over the Kansas Wesleyan volleyball program in 2019, the Coyotes had not beaten Bethany. Until Saturday, that is — two years to the date that the Swedes began a five-match winning streak over their archrivals. Four of the last five meetings between the two have gone five sets.
Kansas football vs. Coastal Carolina report card: Jayhawks trounced in road test against ranked foe

CONWAY, S.C. — Kansas fell short, well short, of an upset of No. 19 Coastal Carolina on Friday in what was the Jayhawks’ first road game of the 2021 season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold’s squad suffered a 49-22 defeat against the Chanticleers (2-0), fading as the second half progressed despite only trailing by 6 points in the third quarter. The Jayhawks (1-1) saw improvements offensively and a regression defensively, with Coastal Carolina’s offense too potent for much of the contest.
Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1

TORONTO (AP) — All on one swing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. topped his Hall of Fame father and moved ahead of Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night.
Goddard Eisenhower brings Salina Central run game to a grinding halt

Goddard Eisenhower didn't try to hide it, and why should they?. After watching Salina Central bulldoze Campus last week with a three-pronged rushing attack, their objective was simple: stop the Mustangs in their tracks. "That was our goal," Eisenhower coach Darrin Fisher said after watching his Tigers stymie Central's running...
