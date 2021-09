PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Homeownership could soon be more attainable for thousands of Arizonans. Starting Sept. 18, mortgage giant Fannie Mae will consider rent payments on mortgage applications. Matt Baker with Fairway Mortgage in Phoenix says between 80% and 85% of all loans through Fannie Mae. He believes this new change could remove hurdles some renters face when trying to become homeowners. "This opens up a lot of opportunity for a lot of people that have been sort of wanting to go conventional that haven't been able to," he said.

