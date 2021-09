Update: McDonald's USA has released a statement after today's report from The Wall Street Journal denying that they're under investigation from the FTC over some of their machines while also noting that plans are in motion for a fix. They write: “Intrinsic to the interest in our soft serve machines is our fans’ love of McDonald’s iconic McFlurry desserts and shakes. Nothing is more important to us than delivering on our high standards for food quality and safety, which is why we work with fully vetted partners that can reliably provide safe solutions at scale. McDonald’s has no reason to believe we are the focus of an FTC investigation.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO