Imagine Dragons will play Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in 2022

MILWAUKEE -- Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons will make their return to Milwaukee in 2022 as part of the band's "Mercury Tour."

The band is scheduled to perform on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, in celebration of their latest album Mercury - Act 1 .

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. CT. American Express card members can get in on sales early - beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 12 p.m. CT.

Get tickets or more information at Ticketmaster.com.

A full list of tour dates is below:

Sun Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Tue Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena

Thu Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Feb 12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Mon Feb 14 – Belmont Park - Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sat Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sun Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

