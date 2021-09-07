Imagine Dragons will play Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in 2022
MILWAUKEE -- Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons will make their return to Milwaukee in 2022 as part of the band's "Mercury Tour."
The band is scheduled to perform on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, in celebration of their latest album Mercury - Act 1 .
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. CT. American Express card members can get in on sales early - beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 12 p.m. CT.
Get tickets or more information at Ticketmaster.com.
A full list of tour dates is below:
Sun Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Tue Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena
Thu Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Feb 12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Mon Feb 14 – Belmont Park - Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Wed Feb 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sat Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Mon Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Wed Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sun Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Wed Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Fri Mar 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
