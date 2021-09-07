Morning Headlines: Downtown Fargo vandalism suspect to appear in court
FARGO — A 24-year-old arrested in connections to a string of vandalisms in downtown Fargo is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Aug. 7. Marshal Taylor Slater was booked Friday, Sept. 3, into the Cass County Jail on suspicion of criminal mischief. The charge, which was filed Friday afternoon in Cass County District Court, stems from reports that six businesses along the 600 block of Main Avenue were vandalized Aug. 18, according to a news release issued Friday by the Fargo Police Department.www.inforum.com
