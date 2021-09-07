[Update: No Price Confirmed]CNN+ Will Cost $4.99/Month When It Launches Next Year, But Is It Worth It?

Update: CNN reached out to confirm that $4.99 is not the monthly price for CNN+ yet. It has not confirmed a price, and instead was sending out prompts for prices between $1.99 and $9.99. Essentially, this was a test to see the interest at different price points. This is a very common thing for product managers to do before launching a new service. So it could be priced as low as $1.99 or as high as $9.99. We’ll have to wait til we get closer to launch to see.