[Update: No Price Confirmed]CNN+ Will Cost $4.99/Month When It Launches Next Year, But Is It Worth It?

By Alexander Maxham
Android Headlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: CNN reached out to confirm that $4.99 is not the monthly price for CNN+ yet. It has not confirmed a price, and instead was sending out prompts for prices between $1.99 and $9.99. Essentially, this was a test to see the interest at different price points. This is a very common thing for product managers to do before launching a new service. So it could be priced as low as $1.99 or as high as $9.99. We’ll have to wait til we get closer to launch to see.

www.androidheadlines.com

