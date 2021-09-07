Severe Weather Statement issued for Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Manitowoc; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BROWN...NORTHERN CALUMET...NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...SOUTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brillion, or 17 miles east of Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. Another storm was west of Menasha moving east at 55 mph capable of producing 1 inch hail. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
