PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Lokomotiv Yaroslavl
It was 10 years ago today that 44 people on board the flight carrying the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey team crashed following take-off. Only flight engineer Alexander Sizov survived. Alexander Galimov, a forward, was not killed in the crashed but died days later after being burned in over 80% of his body. Twenty-nine of the dead were players and coaches, many with NHL ties.
