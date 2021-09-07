PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Lokomotiv Yaroslavl

We do not get many offer sheets in the NHL, and on the rare occasion that we do they can sometimes lead to chaos. Brian Burke wanted to fight Kevin Lowe in a barn because of Dustin Penner. The Canadiens and Hurricanes are now involved in a two-year beef that started with Sebastian Aho and continued this weekend with Carolina’s signing of Jesperi Kotkaniemi. It is a perfectly legal — and sometimes probably smart — way to try and add talent to your roster, but the hurt feelings that result from them, as well as the difficulty in actually successfully pulling it off make them an incredibly rare event.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO