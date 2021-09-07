CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Lokomotiv Yaroslavl

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. It was 10 years ago today that 44 people on board the flight carrying the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey team crashed following take-off. Only flight engineer Alexander Sizov survived. Alexander Galimov, a forward, was not killed in the crashed but died days later after being burned in over 80% of his body. Twenty-nine of the dead were players and coaches, many with NHL ties.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Winnipeg Jets

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Charlie Coyle heads into the Boston Bruins training camp penciled in as the team’s No. 2 center after David Krejci decided to not return to the NHL for this season. Prospect Jack Studnicka could also get a look. If things don’t work out as...
NHL
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Welcome to Cehptember

IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR, FOLKS!. The calendar has turned from August to September, and that can only mean one thing: it’s Peter Cehlarik time!. Nearly all of you fine commenters look forward to Cehlarik season throughout the year, so I’m pleased to inform you that it is, in fact, here.
HOCKEY
NBC Sports

PHT Time Machine: How a blockbuster movie kept Joe Sakic with the Avalanche

We do not get many offer sheets in the NHL, and on the rare occasion that we do they can sometimes lead to chaos. Brian Burke wanted to fight Kevin Lowe in a barn because of Dustin Penner. The Canadiens and Hurricanes are now involved in a two-year beef that started with Sebastian Aho and continued this weekend with Carolina’s signing of Jesperi Kotkaniemi. It is a perfectly legal — and sometimes probably smart — way to try and add talent to your roster, but the hurt feelings that result from them, as well as the difficulty in actually successfully pulling it off make them an incredibly rare event.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Bare cupboard

Hey, it’s Tuesday! And also the last day of August. I’m not sure where the rest of August went, but it seems like that’s the way it goes every summer, doesn’t it?. Hopefully we’ve still got some nice stretches of summer weather left. I’m not quite ready for apple cider season yet.
NHL
Person
Brad Mccrimmon
Person
Pavol Demitra
stanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Turnabout

Hey, it’s Thursday! That’s pretty cool. I’m not sure how I missed discussing it earlier this week, but we got one of the all-time great petty moves from the Carolina Hurricanes this past weekend. If you missed it, the Hurricanes got Montreal Canadiens RFA Jesperi Kotkaniemi to sign a one...
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Olympic favorites; Parise and the Islanders

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • If the NHL goes to the Olympics — which all signs are pointing towards ‘yes’ — who would be the favorites? [The Hockey News]
NHL
chatsports.com

Canucks: Jake Virtanen reportedly joins HC Lokomotiv in KHL

VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 20: Jake Virtanen #18 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck during NHL hockey action against the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena on January 20, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) It appears that Jake Virtanen has found his new home away...
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Kaprizov, Wild making progress; expectations for Carter

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Sounds like the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov are close to a five-year pact worth north of $9 million per season. [Hockey Wilderness]
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers rumors: Nick Ritchie chose Toronto over Broadway; Jack Eichel; and Henrik Lundqvist to retire a Blueshirt?

The New York Rangers made it a point to revamp their lineup with gritty players that go hard game in and game out. One of those players on their list was forward Nick Ritchie. The 25 year-old, had 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games and added four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 playoff games with the Boston Bruins last season.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Waddell on Kotkaniemi offer sheet; Hertl’s future

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on going the offer sheet route for Jesperi Kotkaniemi: “It certainly was not revenge. We talked about this player, we know this player. We used the CBA, as other teams have in the past, to try to acquire a 21-year-old player. So to us, it was all about the player.” [Canes Country]
NHL
The Game Haus

Could Danton Heinen Breakout With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

When the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, it was practically swept under the rug. After all, they already signed the likes of Brock McGinn and Zach Aston-Reese. Who else could they really sign? Well, the answer was apparently Heinen. However, with the injuries still plaguing Pittsburgh, he’s going to be one to keep an eye on. Who knows, he could break out with his new organization.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: 2014 NBC Sports doc ‘Lokomotiv’ chronicled rebuilding of the team

‘Lokomotiv’ chronicles the tragedy surrounding the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey club, as well as the rebuilding of the team, as the worldwide hockey community banded with the Russian city to revive one of hockey’s richest traditions. The 2014 NBC Olympics-produced documentary, narrated by Liev Schreiber, examines the tragic events surrounding Sept....
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Senators extend Dorion; Dundon on offer sheet

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • The Senators have given GM Pierre Dorion an extension through the 2024-25 NHL season. The team has an option to extend it through 2025-26. [Silver Seven Sens]
NHL
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Good vibes

Happy Wednesday, folks. Let’s have a good one today. It’s a situation that’s unfortunately become all too familiar in New England hockey circles: a young player suffers a devastating spinal injury while playing the game he loves. 18-year-old Jake Thibeault was injured during a tournament game over the weekend, and...
HOCKEY
phillyhockeynow.com

Tuesday Morning Skate: A very long year

Welcome to the Morning Skate, our roundup of links on Philly Hockey Now as well as other sites around the National Hockey Now network. Come back every day to stay up to date on the latest news and happenings around the Philadelphia Flyers and NHL!. Flyers News & Rumors. Sunday...
NHL
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Wait and see

Yesterday, the Bruins held their annual “Toronto Maple Leafs in spring” cosplay session, also known as the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament. A number of Bruins players attended the tournament, including new dad Brandon Carlo, new Bruin Nick Foligno, and not-new captain Patrice Bergeron. I don’t want to start your...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Mourn Stanfield, Goalie Battles, Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins and their fans are mourning the passing of another member of the Big bad Bruins Stanley Cup teams. Will a Boston College star goalie steal the top job between the pipes in Florida?. Another coach chooses himself over his team. Will the Senators sign former Boston University...
NHL

