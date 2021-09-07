CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EGEB: Scandinavia’s largest offshore wind farm is inaugurated

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenmark’s and Scandinavia’s largest offshore wind farm was inaugurated yesterday. A judge denies another bid to halt excavation at the largest-known lithium resource in the US. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching,...

electrek.co

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

UK officials approve GE’s offshore wind blade plant

UK planning authorities have approved plans for GE Renewable Energy's offshore wind blade manufacturing plant in Teeside. Construction on the manufacturing plant is expected to begin later this year. The facility will be operated by LM Wind Power and will be focused on the production of GE's 107-meter offshore wind blade as a component of the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

10 largest wind farm projects completed in the U.S. so far in 2021

The U.S. connected 6.1 gigawatts of wind power capacity to the grid in the first half of 2021, according to analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. now has 127 GW of cumulative wind power capacity with a pipeline of 62 GW under development through 2025. Here are the...
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
windpowermonthly.com

Offshore wind set for largest CfD budget share in UK tender

The UK government is set to offer £265 million* (€310 million) annually for project operators successful in its forthcoming contract for difference (CfD) auction. Fixed-bottom offshore wind is due to receive the bulk (up to £200 million) of these annual payments, while £24 million will be reserved for floating offshore wind, and a further £10 million will be allocated to onshore wind and solar PV.
windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
pv-magazine.com

Romanian hydropower producer enters PV business with 45 MW ground-mounted project

Romanian state-owned hydropower provider Hidroelectrica is seeking experts to conduct the feasibility study for a 45 MW ground-mounted PV project it wants to develop in Tudor Vladimirescu, in Brăila county, Muntenia, southern Romania, according to the website Licitatie-Publica.ro. The project is the first solar power station planned by the company,...
pv-magazine.com

Regional strategy to turbocharge Indonesian solar

A study prepared by the governments of Indonesia and Denmark has suggested a series of regional solar capacity targets can help the South East Asian nation to emission reduction targets which include having renewables supply 23% of its power mix by 2025. The Renewable Energy Pipeline proposed by Indonesia's Department...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) discontinues its solar subscription service

Tesla (TSLA) has discontinued its solar subscription service that it started offering in the US two years ago as the cheapest possible way to go solar. In 2019, Tesla launched a new solar subscription under which homeowners can get a solar panel system installed at their home for no cost and no contract.
windpowermonthly.com

Iberdrola eyes 6GW in Taiwan’s offshore wind rounds

Iberdrola is developing around 6GW of offshore wind capacity across three projects in Taiwan ahead of the country’s next round of auctions. Each site could use fixed-bottom foundations or floating platforms, given their respective water depths, but Iberdrola will likely use fixed-bottom foundations, a spokesman told Windpower Monthly. The developer...
electrek.co

EGEB: Researchers ran tests on wind turbine noise and got a surprise

A technique used to improve wind farms’ performance makes them quieter, too. The leading source of energy in Brazil in 2020 is hydropower, but solar is the rising star. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
windpowermonthly.com

Wpd buys into 300MW Japanese offshore wind farm

German developer Wpd has bought a stake in the 299.5MW Saikai Enoshima offshore wind farm off Nagasaki on the north-west coast of Japan’s southern island of Kyushu. It has not disclosed the size of the stake it has bought from co-developer Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE). Last summer, the Japanese...
power-technology.com

Invenergy and BW Offshore to develop offshore wind projects

US-based renewable energy developer Invenergy has announced a joint venture with BW Offshore, a Norwegian company that owns and operates floating production storage and offloading vessels. The companies have agreed to develop offshore wind projects with up to 5.4GW of capacity as part of the first ScotWind leasing round. They...
ihsmarkit.com

How far is China’s offshore wind from reaching grid parity?

For China's offshore wind projects, failing to connect to the grid by 31 December 2021 means losing the entitlement to the national renewable subsidies. Without subsidy, the project tariff revenue from 2022 onward will benchmark the prevailing coal-fired power tariff only, equivalent to being cut by half from the feed-in tariff level of 850 yuan per MWh by 2021. IHS Markit expects close to 9 GW of offshore wind projects under construction are unlikely to commission timely. Offshore wind project developers will face a more than 10% cut on projects' internal rate of return (IRR) upon the national renewable subsidies cancellation. This was further complicated by the ambitious capacity build-out targets indicated by each coastal province's 14th FYP as well as state-owned power generation companies' climate commitment timelines.
gcaptain.com

Australia Prepares For Offshore Wind Boom

By Sonali Paul (Reuters)– Australia’s conservative government introduced legislation on Thursday that could help clear the way for offshore wind farms to go ahead in a country considered to have massive offshore renewable energy potential. The long-awaited legislation will set up a framework for building, running, maintaining, and decommissioning offshore...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Floating offshore wind farm to power 1 million South Korean homes

Shell and CoensHexicon have formed a joint venture to build a massive floating offshore wind farm off South Korea. Located about 65 km off Ulsan City, the 1.4 GW MunmuBaram project is expected to generate up to 4.65-terawatt hour (TWh) of clean energy every year, enough to power more than 1 million homes once it’s completed. The total project site covers approximately 240km 2 with water depths ranging between 120 and 160 meters.
TheConversationAU

Australia's first offshore wind farm bill was a long time coming, but here are 4 reasons it's not up to scratch yet

After years of waiting, the federal government finally introduced Australia’s first offshore electricity legislation in parliament yesterday. The bill will establish a regulatory framework for the offshore wind industry, paving the way for more than ten proposed projects. Australia’s wind resources are among the world’s best, comparable to the North Sea between Britain and Europe where offshore energy is an established industry. In fact, research from July found if all the proposed offshore wind farms were built, their combined energy capacity would be greater than all of Australia’s coal-fired power plants. But Australia’s lack of legal framework has meant we’re yet...
power-technology.com

Shell and CoensHexicon start JV for floating offshore wind farm

Shell Overseas Investment and CoensHexicon have established a joint venture (JV) to develop and operate a 1.4GW floating offshore wind project in South Korea. Shell will hold an 80% stake in the JV company, named MunmuBaram, while CoensHexicon will own a 20% interest. The proposed wind farm would be located...
