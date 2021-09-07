CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leaked Report Claims 'Culture of Silence' At Crusader Kings Publisher Paradox Interactive

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a leaked report, employees are facing a discriminatory workplace at Paradox Interactive which results in a “culture of silence.”. The report arrives via Breakit (through Google Translate) which notes two unions, Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, performed a survey amongst Paradox Interactive employees. Upon the conclusion of the survey, the results were derived from 133 participating employees. This is less that half of the 400 employees in Sweden.

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
PlayStation LifeStyle

New Paradox Interactive CEO Apologizes for Past Inappropriate Behavior Before Locking Twitter Account

New Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester took to Twitter to publicly address and apologize for his past inappropriate behavior towards a fellow Paradox employee. However, the CEO soon after promptly locked his Twitter account, leaving users unable to read the statement. Wester’s apology comes just a week after a leaked internal survey revealed there was a widespread culture of offensive and abusive treatment, particularly towards female employees.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Guild Wars 2 - The Vindicator Elite Specialization Revealed

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons will bring a new elite specialization for the Revenant, when it launches in February, the Vindicator. In a new video introduction, the Vindicator shows off intense battle skills, leaping into the action and drawing upon strength from a legendary alliance between what were once ancient enemies, Saint Viktor and Archemorus.The highlighted weapon skill for this new specialization is the greatsword, so get ready to go big and get directly into the fight.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crusader Kings#Paradox Interactive#Europa Universalis Iv#Hearts Of Iron Iv
mmorpg.com

TwoKinds Online Deploys AI and Combat Improvements

Unfamiliar with TwoKinds Online? The Early Access game of TwoKinds Online is an MMORPG based off of the comic TwoKinds by Tom Fischbach. The team behind it, Cookie Dragon Games, hoped to meet a final release date by the end of 2021, but their latest roadmap doesn’t see the game being feature complete until late 2022. Recently, Cookie Dragon Games has updated their combat and AI as they work their way towards release.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Jagex Orders RuneLite Shut Down, But Now in Discussion To Work With Developers

RuneLite HD has been a popular plugin for RuneScape, and developed with over 2,000 hours of work by modders. RuneLite HD upgrades the visual look of RuneScape with an HD client that many use and appreciate. In a post on Reddit from September 7th, 117 posted about having received a notice from Jagex to shut it down and stop development. The reasoning for the request was given in the letter as Jagex is developing an in-house HD visual upgrade option and because of that development, requested third-party clients be shut down. Since this notice was sent to the developer and not as a result of an announcement or even with much detail, the response has been a mix of dissatisfaction with the lack of info to some social media nastiness.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Holding Court in Crusader Kings 3 Sees Your Ruler Dealing With Both Serious Issues and Hillarious Nonsense

One of the most notable features in Royal Court, Crusader Kings 3's first major expansion, is the ability to hold court and lend an ear to the pleas of your subjects. This action lets you break away from the often solitary task of figuring out who to invade next while potentially being a source of both entertainment, as Paradox revealed today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NME

Employee survey alleges gender discrimination at Paradox Interactive

The survey claims that 44 per cent of Paradox employees have experienced mistreatment at the company. Originally spotted by breakit and reported by gamesindustry.biz, a survey conducted by two Swedish union groups, Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, claim that 44 per cent of the employees who responded to the survey had experienced mistreatment. Over 400 people are employed by Paradox Interactive, of which 133 took part in the survey.
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

Gender Discrimination, Bullying Pervasive Across Paradox Interactive, Report Claims

Swedish game publisher Paradox Interactive, the company behind such popular PC strategy hits as Crusader Kings III and BattleTech, has a pervasive “culture of silence” defined by bullying and gender discrimination, according to a survey carried out by Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, two Swedish union organizations. At Paradox Interactive, the...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Crusader Kings Developer Paradox Interactive Accused of 'Mistreatment' in Swedish Studio

According to a union survey of the developer's studio team in Sweden, the environment has fostered bullying and gender-based discrimination. The survey was designed and distributed by unions Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer. Breakit, a Swedish digital publication, broke the news on the data earlier today, Monday, Sept. 6, stating that the culture is the "worst for women." The survey was completed by 133 employees out of a possible 400 at the location. Of those, 44% reported facing some sort of "mistreatment."
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud Stepping Down Due to ‘Differing Views on the Company’s Strategy’

Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud has stepped down “due to differing views on the company’s strategy.” In her stead, former CEO Fredrik Wester will return to the position and resign as Chairman of the board. The news comes after a financial report from earlier this year revealed that Ljungerud would focus on the publisher’s core titles such as Europa Universalis, Crusader Kings, and Cities: Skylines, rather than newer, more risky IPs such as Empire of Sin and Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2.
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The CEO of Paradox, creators of Stellaris, Hearts of Iron or Crusader Kings, resigns for disagreeing with the company’s strategy

Paradox Interactive, el developer and publisher behind titles including Stellaris, Hearts of Iron and Crusader Kings, is currently in the midst of an unexpected leadership change. It all happened after its CEO resigned due to disagreement with future strategy of the company. What announced Paradox, Ebba Ljungerud will step down...
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Paradox Interactive CEO Replaced by Her Predecessor

Ebba Ljungerud is no longer the CEO of Paradox Interactive. She has been replaced by Fredrik Wester, who has held this role in the past. Paradox Interactive has undergone change on the position of CEO. Ebba Ljungerud, who had held the position for over three years has retired. The reason was given as different visions regarding the publisher's development strategy.
BUSINESS
NME

Paradox Interactive CEO resigns over “differing views” of company’s future

Paradox Interactive has announced its CEO, Ebba Ljungerud, is resigning “due to differing views on the company’s strategy going forward”. In an announcement by the firm, Paradox Interactive explained that the resignation will take effect immediately although Ljungerud will stay on for an unspecified period of time “to ensure a good handover”.
BUSINESS
IGN

Crusader Kings Studio CEO Resigns Over Company Strategy Concerns

Paradox Interactive, the developer-publisher behind a titles including Stellaris, Hearts of Iron, and Crusader Kings, is currently in the midst of an unexpected change in leadership after its CEO resigned due to the company's future strategy. As announced by Paradox, Ebba Ljungerud is stepping down from her duties as CEO...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy