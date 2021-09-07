Leaked Report Claims 'Culture of Silence' At Crusader Kings Publisher Paradox Interactive

RuneLite HD has been a popular plugin for RuneScape, and developed with over 2,000 hours of work by modders. RuneLite HD upgrades the visual look of RuneScape with an HD client that many use and appreciate. In a post on Reddit from September 7th, 117 posted about having received a notice from Jagex to shut it down and stop development. The reasoning for the request was given in the letter as Jagex is developing an in-house HD visual upgrade option and because of that development, requested third-party clients be shut down. Since this notice was sent to the developer and not as a result of an announcement or even with much detail, the response has been a mix of dissatisfaction with the lack of info to some social media nastiness.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO