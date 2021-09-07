Leaked Report Claims 'Culture of Silence' At Crusader Kings Publisher Paradox Interactive
According to a leaked report, employees are facing a discriminatory workplace at Paradox Interactive which results in a “culture of silence.”. The report arrives via Breakit (through Google Translate) which notes two unions, Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, performed a survey amongst Paradox Interactive employees. Upon the conclusion of the survey, the results were derived from 133 participating employees. This is less that half of the 400 employees in Sweden.www.mmorpg.com
Comments / 0